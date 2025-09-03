Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Pirates.

The Dodgers found themselves staring at a 4-0 deficit after the first inning, but Ohtani did his best to get his team back into it, launching a 99.2 mph fastball from Bubba Chandler down the right-field line for a solo shot in the third inning. It was Ohtani's 46th home run of the season, giving him an even 100 in a Dodgers uniform, and the three-hit performance snapped a 7-for-40 skid (.175) over his prior 11 games.