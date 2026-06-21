Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Belts late homer in loss

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Orioles.

Ohtani got the Dodgers on the board with a homer off Andrew Kittredge in the ninth inning. While the team's comeback fell short, it's good to see Ohtani back in action after he welcomed his second child Friday. He got a bit of a jump start on the dad strength -- he's homered five times over his last eight games. The two-way superstar is batting .295 on the year with a .968 OPS, 16 homers, 43 RBI, 52 runs scored, six stolen bases, 15 doubles and two triples over 73 contests.