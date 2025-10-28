Ohtani went 4-for-4 with two solo home runs, two doubles, five walks, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 6-5 win in 18 innings in Game 3 of the World Series against the Blue Jays.

Ohtani smoked a ground-rule double in his first at-bat of the game and only continued to wreak havoc from there on out. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third, followed by an RBI double in the fifth and a game-tying solo homer in the seventh. His only blemish took place when he got thrown out attempting to steal second base in the bottom of the ninth as the potential winning run, popping off the bag after initially sliding in safe. The Blue Jays had evidently seen enough, as the slugger was then walked in his final five at-bats of the matchup, making him the first player in MLB postseason history to reach base nine times in the same game. Ohtani is now 6-for-12 with three home runs, five RBI, six walks and five runs scored through the first three games of the World Series and is slated to toe the rubber for Game 4 on Tuesday.