Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Saturday's 13-7 win over the Giants.

Ohtani's blast was the start of the Dodgers' turnaround, and it was a big one, going 454 feet to center field. The superstar has a modest four homers over 11 games in September, and he's up to 49 on the year, putting him on the verge of his second straight 50-homer campaign. Ohtani has added his usual excellence all around with a .282/.395/.612 slash line, 93 RBI, 134 runs scored, 18 stolen bases, 21 doubles and eight triples through 145 games as a batter this season.