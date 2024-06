Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals.

Ohtani teed off on Brady Singer, tagging the Royals' starter for solo homers in the third and sixth innings for Ohtani's second multi-homer game of 2024. The 29-year-old is now up to 19 home runs on the season, tied for fourth-most in MLB. Ohtani owns a .976 OPS through 278 plate appearances and is the only player in baseball with at least 15 homers and stolen bases.