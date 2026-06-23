Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Clubs homer in victory

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 2-1 win against Minnesota on Monday.

Ohtani gave Los Angeles an early jolt, belting a 414-foot homer to right field to lead off the game. That was his only hit, but the Twins helped emphasize how much the slugger is feared when they walked him intentionally with two outs and a runner on first base in the ninth inning. Ohtani had a slow start to the season in the power department, going deep an uncharacteristic eight times over his first 50 games, but he's picked up the pace since. Over his past 21 contests, the two-way superstar has nine homers along with 15 RBI. His offensive numbers are still below his usual lofty standards, but Ohtani nonetheless ranks fourth among qualified hitters with a .976 OPS.