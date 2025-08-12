Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in a loss to the Angels.

The Dodgers failed to score through seven innings, but Ohtani finally broke the seal with a 389-foot solo shot in the eighth. The long ball put the slugger back into a tie for the NL homer lead with Kyle Schwarber, who hit his 42nd home run earlier in the day. Ohtani has gone deep in three straight contests and in four of his past five games. He's in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak during which he's batting .447 (17-for-38) with seven extra-base hits, five RBI, 12 runs and four stolen bases.