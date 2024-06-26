Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win versus the White Sox.

The Dodgers' designated hitter crushed Chris Flexen's fifth pitch of the game 376 feet for a leadoff homer. Ohtani has now batted atop the order eight consecutive games while hitting .419 (13-for-31) with five homers, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored. The Japanese superstar may be on his way to a third MVP campaign as he's slashing .318/.395/.626 with 24 homers, 63 runs scored, 60 RBI and 16 steals over 356 plate appearances this season.