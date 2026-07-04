Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Could be in lineup Sunday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Ohtani (bicep) is feeling "considerably better" and could be back in the lineup Sunday, and Roberts didn't rule Ohtani out of being available off the bench Saturday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani isn't starting Saturday after reporting some discomfort in his right bicep Friday. However, there hasn't been any indication that the injury is serious, and Roberts' words Saturday further suggest that it's just a minor issue. Andy Pages is getting a turn at DH with Ohtani sidelined Saturday.