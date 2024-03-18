Ohtani (elbow) is set to begin a throwing progression when the Dodgers return to Los Angeles this weekend following their two-game, season-opening series in South Korea versus the Padres on Wednesday and Thursday, and manager Dave Roberts hasn't ruled out the possibility of Ohtani (elbow) playing the field later in the 2024 campaign, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts reiterated Monday that Ohtani's sole focus for now is serving as the Dodgers' full-time designated hitter, and whether the 29-year-old could be used in the outfield or at first base at some point later in the season will depend on how his throwing program comes along. Ohtani hasn't seen playing time in the outfield with any regularity since 2014 while he was still in Japan, so the idea that he could be used in left field or right field less than a year removed from Tommy John surgery seems far-fetched, at best. Still, it's interesting that the possibility hasn't been totally nixed.