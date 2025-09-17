Ohtani threw five no-hit innings, walking one and striking out five in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Tuesday. He also went 2-for-5 with a solo home run at the plate in the Dodgers' 9-6 loss.

Ohtani's two-way skills were on full display in this contest, as the Phillies' lineup couldn't get anything going until his time on the mound was over. He delivered his 50th homer of the year in the eighth inning as the Dodgers briefly made a comeback, though they lost when Rafael Marchan went deep for Philadelphia in the ninth. Ohtani is the third player to reach the 50-homer mark in 2025 while hitting that milestone for the second straight season, and he's the first to ever do it while also striking out at least 50 batters in the same campaign. He's added 94 RBI, 136 runs scored, 19 stolen bases and a .282/.395/.611 slash line and pitched to a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB through 41 innings over 13 starts. Ohtani had his last start skipped in an effort to manage his workload ahead of the playoffs. He is tentatively projected for a road start in Arizona next week, though the Dodgers have not announced their plans and may rest some of their key players if they have that luxury -- their magic number to clinch a postseason spot is down to four, but the Padres are only two games back of them in the NL West.