Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Crushes homer in three-hit effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
Ohtani reached base in all four of his plate appearances, highlighted by an opposite-field solo homer off Hoby Milner in the seventh inning. It marked the two-way superstar's first long ball since April 12 after he slashed just .182/.294/.250 over his previous 11 games. Ohtani's numbers at the plate may not be as eye-popping as in recent seasons, but he's still slashing .262/.391/.485 with six homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases, while also dominating on the mound with a 0.38 ERA and 0.75 WHIP and a 2-0 record across 24 innings (four starts).
More News
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Pitches great, quiet at plate•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Notches first steal•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Strikes out 10 in win•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Pitching but not batting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Another leadoff homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Leads off win with homer•