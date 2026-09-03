Ohtani (biceps) is considered day-to-day as he battles a pair of injuries, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Cardinals as he continues to battle through lingering left knee discomfort and an additional right biceps issue. Manager Dave Roberts outlined that the 30-year-old's availability off the bench Thursday and his status for Friday's series opener with the Nationals will depend on further conversations with the team's training staff. Roberts views a stint on the injured list as unlikely, but "not impossible."