Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Angels while also drawing a walk.

Ohtani jumped on a hanging slider from Zach Plesac in the third inning and launched it 459 feet into the stands in right-center field for his 23rd home run of the season. The superstar slugger has now homered in three consecutive games and has collected at least one RBI in seven straight. Over that latter stretch he's batting .481 (13-for-27) with six homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored.