Ohtani has been diagnosed with a right thigh contusion after being hit with a comebacker during Wednesday's loss to the Rockies, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani was hit by an Orlando Arcia comebacker on the mound during his Wednesday start, but he was able to stay in the game and finish the inning. He took his next at-bat in the top of the fifth, but Alex Call pinch-hit for Ohtani in the top of the eighth with the Dodgers trailing 6-1. Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Ohtani will get a scheduled day off Thursday, and the hope is Ohtani will be fine for Friday's series opener against the Padres. Ohtani isn't expected to require any further testing on his injured leg.