Ohtani is expected to draw the start on the mound Sunday versus the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani made his third start of the year Saturday versus the Royals, pitching a season-high two scoreless innings. He gave up one hit, walked a batter, and struck out another. It took only 27 pitches for the right-hander to make it through the two frames, and he'll look to build off of that outing against Houston. Ohtani will once again operate essentially as an opener, while Justin Wrobleski is expected to handle the bulk role behind him.