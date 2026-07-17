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Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Expected to pitch Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ohtani (knee) is expected to make his first start of the second half Wednesday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Knee irritation kept Ohtani from making his final start on the mound before the All-Star break. He addressed the issue by receiving an injection of lubricant during the break, rather than having his knee drained, and he now seems to be back on track toward resuming his duties as a pitcher. He will continue to serve as the Dodgers' regular designated hitter in the meantime and make his eighth consecutive start at DH against the Yankees on Friday.

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