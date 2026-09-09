Ohtani (biceps/knee/neck) is not expected to be in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Reds on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani was initially slated to return to the lineup after sitting out of Tuesday's contest, but the superstar slugger will end up being idle for the sixth time in seven games while dealing with lingering knee, biceps and neck injuries. Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman and others will rotate as the Dodgers' designated hitter for as long as Ohtani is out of action.