Ohtani didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles, allowing three hits and a walk over 3.2 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

He lasted five innings for the first time in 2025 over a season-high 87 pitches in his last trip to the mound, but Ohtani had his workload scaled back a little in this one, getting the hook after 70 pitches (44 strikes) despite striking out the final two batters he faced. Through 12 starts since being cleared to return to the mound, Ohtani has a 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 49:8 K:BB through 36 innings as the Dodgers stick to a plan that should have him free of any restrictions by the postseason. He's remained an MVP-caliber hitter through it all of course, and over 632 plate appearances this year he's delivered a .989 OPS, tops in the National League.