Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Thursday.

After being bumped down in the order, the Japanese superstar returned to the leadoff spot Thursday and gave the Dodgers some hope and a 4-0 lead in the second inning with a three-run homer, which was his first long ball since Aug. 18 in Colorado. However, Ohtani struck out in his other three plate appearances, including during the seventh with one out and the tying run on third base. The 32-year-old played through nagging knee and biceps injuries down the stretch and finished the playoffs with a .192/.323/.308 slash line in eight games, with his struggles being reflective of the Dodgers offense as a whole while being swept by the Brewers. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Ohtani isn't sure if he'll require any surgeries during the offseason to address the injuries, which leaves his availability heading into spring training a bit up in the air.