Manager Dave Roberts said this week that Ohtani will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Giants and will be followed by right-hander Emmet Sheehan in bulk relief, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After covering one inning in both of his first two starts as a pitcher, Ohtani has worked two frames in both of his subsequent outings. Roberts didn't go into specifics regarding what Ohtani's workload will look like Saturday, but if the current trend holds, the right-hander could be in line for a three-inning start. Until the Dodgers are willing to let Ohtani work five innings, he won't be able to qualify for wins in his starts, so the bulk of the two-way superstar's fantasy value looks as though it will come from his production as a hitter for the foreseeable future.