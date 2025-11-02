Ohtani didn't factor into the decision against the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 2.1 innings. He also went 2-for-5 with a walk as a batter.

Ohtani struggled throughout his time on the mound, but he managed to get through two scoreless innings despite allowing four baserunners over that span. He wasn't able to escape in the third, however, as Bo Bichette tagged him for a three-run homer in that frame, leading to his exit. Ohtani did manage to reach base three times as a hitter, and over the seven-game series he batted .333 with three home runs, three doubles, five RBI, six runs and nine walks. As a pitcher, he was less effective, yielding seven earned runs while posting a 9:3 K:BB across 8.1 frames.