Ohtani (elbow) threw 29 pitches in a two-inning live batting practice session Saturday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The live BP session was the second in just under a week for Ohtani, who previously threw 22 pitches of live BP on May 25 in what was his first time facing hitters since undergoing his second career Tommy John surgery in September 2023. According to manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani's fastball sat between 94 and 95 miles per hour and topped out at 97 mph during the workout, and the right-hander made use of his full arsenal. The Dodgers are tentatively planning on having Ohtani throw one live BP session every weekend while steadily increasing his workloads, and once he reaches the point that he's covering about five simulated innings of 75 pitches, he should get the green light to make his first appearance as a pitcher since Aug. 23, 2023. In the meantime, Ohtani will continue to serve as the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter. He finished the Dodgers' weekend series against the Yankees with four hits -- including two solo home runs -- over his 13 at-bats.