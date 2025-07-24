Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Ohtani continued his remarkable power surge, tying a Dodgers franchise record by homering in his fifth consecutive game, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. The two-way superstar continues to be a fantasy sensation in all formats in 2025. Since the beginning of May, Ohtani is slashing .268/.371/.646 with 30 long balls, 60 RBI, 65 runs scored and four stolen bases across 329 plate appearances.