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Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Good to go Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ohtani (biceps) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Sunday against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was held out of Saturday's starting nine after exiting Friday's contest due to biceps discomfort, but he's back in action for Sunday's series finale, which happens to be his 32nd birthday. The two-way superstar is off to a slow start at the plate in July, going 1-for-12 with a walk and three strikeouts through three games. It remains to be seen if the biceps issue will affect Ohtani's availability for his next turn through the rotation, which currently lines up for next weekend versus Arizona.

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