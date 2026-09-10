Ohtani (knee/biceps) will be placed on the 15-day injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani returned to the lineup Monday following a four-game absence, but he felt more discomfort this week and will now be forced to the shelf due to his nagging knee and biceps injuries. As a two-way player, he will have to be placed on the 15-day IL as opposed to the 10-day IL, per MLB rules. The Dodgers will bring up top prospect Josue De Paula to take on the lion's share of the DH work while Ohtani is out.

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