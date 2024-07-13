Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-9 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Ohtani tripled and scored a run in the first inning and hit the 200th home run of his career in the fifth. He later added an RBI groundout in the sixth and then walked, stole second and scored again in the eighth. With one game to go before the All-Star break, the lefty slugger ranks in the top five in major-league baseball in batting average (.314), home runs (29), runs scored (75), and stolen bases (23) while ranking sixth in RBI with 69.