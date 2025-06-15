Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, two walks and three total runs scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Giants.

Ohtani was off to a bit of a quiet start in June, going just 11-for-48 (.229) with four extra-base hits and a 4:14 BB:K over his first 12 games of the month. He got things back on track with a big performance Saturday, which included a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning as well as a second solo shot in the sixth. Ohtani leads the National League with 25 homers and is one behind Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh for the major-league lead. Ohtani has added a .290/.385/.638 slash line, 41 RBI, 71 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 11 doubles and five triples across 69 contests.