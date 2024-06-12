Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer, two walks, a steal and three runs scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Rangers. He was also reached via a hit by pitch.

Ohtani kickstarted a four-homer sixth inning by the Dodgers with a two-run blast off Grant Anderson. He also tallied his 15th steal of the year, becoming the first player in baseball this season to tally 15 home runs and 15 steals. Ohtani continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball and is now slashing .312/.384/.581 with 16 homers, 43 RBI, 50 runs and a 30:62 BB:K in 294 plate appearances.