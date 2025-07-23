Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.

Ohtani is just 5-for-21 (.238) since the All-Star break, but four of those hits are homers. He's gone deep in each of the last four games and is now up to 36 long balls on the year. It's not unusual for Ohtani to collect his homers in bunches -- he's now homered in three or more consecutive games three times this season. He's added a .274/.377/.616 slash line with 69 RBI, 95 runs scored, 13 stolen bases, 12 doubles and seven triples across 100 games.