Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Homers in Friday's loss

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ohtani wasn't able to pitch Friday due to ongoing irritation in his left knee, which is expected to be addressed during the All-Star break. The superstar still got into the lineup as designated hitter and delivered a home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He's up to 21 homers on the year, including nine that have come in the first inning of games. That ties him with Drake Baldwin and Junior Caminero for the most first-inning homers in the majors. Ohtani is batting .290 with a .943 OPS, 57 RBI, 63 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples and six stolen bases over 90 games as a hitter this year.