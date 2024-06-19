Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Ohtani batted leadoff for the second game in a row, and it looks like that'll be his spot as long as Mookie Betts (wrist) is unavailable. While Betts' absence is a big one for the Dodgers, Ohtani should be plenty capable of filling in atop the order, given his excellent batting skills and his noticeable speed. The 29-year-old has multiple hits in four of his last five games, and he's up to a .316/.388/.608 slash line through 325 plate appearances this season. Ohtani has added 20 homers, 49 RBI, 57 runs scored, 16 stolen bases, 20 doubles and two triples. His RBI numbers may dip, but that should be offset by a slight uptick in crossing the plate himself.