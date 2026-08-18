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Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Homers twice in Monday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ohtani went 4-for-5 with two homers, three total RBI and four total runs scored in Monday's 11-5 win over the Rockies.

Ohtani blasted off twice, crushing a solo homer off Tomoyuki Sugano in the fifth inning before taking Juan Mejia deep for a two-run shot in the sixth frame. It was a big offensive performance for the two-way star, who's slashing .317/.377/.619 with five homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base through 16 games in August. Overall, Ohtani is hitting .295/.392/.556 with 29 homers, 78 RBI, 81 runs and seven stolen bases across 120 contests.

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