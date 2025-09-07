Ohtani went 2-for-2 with a pair of solo home runs and three walks in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Ohtani led off the game with a 411-foot blast off Tomoyuki Sugano before extending the Dodgers' lead to 2-0 with his second homer to lead off the third. Ohtani had been stuck in an abbreviated slump coming into Sunday, going just 1-for-11 in his previous three games. Overall, he's slashing .279/.389/.612 with 48 homers, 90 RBI, 127 runs scored and 17 stolen bases across 643 plate appearances this year.