Ohtani intends to pitch in 2027, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports. "Yes, definitely," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton when asked if he plans to pitch in 2027. "And looking forward to having a better season next year."

It remains to be seen whether Ohtani will have any offseason physical procedures, and how a potential lockout impacts his rehab and subsequent return date. Ohtani was great when he pitched, but he was last able to pitch on July 3 due to his left knee injury and later biceps inflammation.