Ohtani (elbow) announced Saturday via his personal Instagram account that he will be signing with the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays were rumored to be the frontrunners for Ohtani's services, but the two-way superstar will instead swap Los Angeles teams on what his agents are announcing as a 10-year, $700 million deal, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September that will prevent him from pitching next season, but he'll settle in as a full-time designated hitter for the Dodgers and immediately becomes arguably the biggest threat in a lineup that also features Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.