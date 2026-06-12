Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Limited concern about injury

Ohtani (knee) has a strong chance to be in the starting lineup Friday against the White Sox, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani exited Thursday's 8-6 win over the Pirates in the seventh inning with left knee inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts said following the game that his concern level for Ohtani's injury is "not high," and that he feels good about the 31-year-old's chances to play Friday. Ohtani appears to have avoided a major injury, so fantasy managers can all breathe a sigh of relief.