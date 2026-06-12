Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Limited concern about injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ohtani (knee) has a strong chance to be in the starting lineup Friday against the White Sox, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani exited Thursday's 8-6 win over the Pirates in the seventh inning with left knee inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts said following the game that his concern level for Ohtani's injury is "not high," and that he feels good about the 31-year-old's chances to play Friday. Ohtani appears to have avoided a major injury, so fantasy managers can all breathe a sigh of relief.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!