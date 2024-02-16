Watch Now:

Ohtani (elbow) is scheduled to take live batting practice next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It had been reported that Ohtani would take live BP on Friday, but evidently that was a scheduling snafu. The superstar slugger has been hitting this week without restrictions and is almost ready to face live pitching for the first time since the internal brace procedure on his right elbow.

