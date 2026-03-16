Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Ohtani will throw a bullpen session at Dodgers camp later this week and is expected to be ready to cover at least 3-to-4 innings in his first start of the season as a pitcher, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After leaving the Dodgers in late February to join Team Japan for the World Baseball Classic, Ohtani has returned to Arizona and is continuing to prepare for a two-way role ahead of Opening Day. Roberts said that Ohtani will make his return to the spring lineup as a designated hitter in the coming days, and after his bullpen session, the Dodgers will decide whether the four-time MVP makes another Cactus League start as a pitcher or continues to build up through a minor-league game at camp. Even though he served exclusively as a DH during his stay with Team Japan, Ohtani was able to continue with his spring throwing progression. He most recently tossed a four-inning, 59-pitch live batting practice session last Thursday, and Roberts seems optimistic that the right-hander can at least work that long in his first start of the campaign, which could fall during the second or third game of the Dodgers' season-opening series versus the Diamondbacks. Ideally for Ohtani's fantasy managers, he'll be efficient enough to cover five innings in his first start, which would give him a chance at qualifying for a win.