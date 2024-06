Ohtani will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Monday's game in Colorado.

In the Dodgers' first game without Mookie Betts (hand), Ohtani slides up one spot in the order and will be followed by Will Smith, who moves from cleanup to the two hole. Ohtani also hit leadoff once back on May 18 when Betts had a day off. It's the only two times this season that he hasn't hit second.