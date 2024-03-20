Ohtani went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in the Dodgers' 5-2 victory over San Diego in South Korea on Wednesday.

Ohtani's first plate appearance as a Dodger ended anticlimactically with a fielder's choice grounder, but the team's free-agent prize made an impact later in the contest, singling and stealing a base in the third inning and driving home a run with another single in the eighth. There should be plenty of opportunities for the slugger to produce this season batting second in the order between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and Wednesday's game suggested that he won't be held back on the bases when he gets onboard. Ohtani swiped 20 or more bags in two of the past three seasons and is a good candidate to reach that mark again this year given that he will be able to focus solely on hitting, as he's not expected to pitch again until 2025.