Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted Wednesday that he's uncertain if Ohtani will pitch again this season while the two-way superstar manages left knee and right biceps soreness, Associated Press reports.

Ohtani, who hasn't pitched in a game since July 3 due to lingering soreness in his left knee and right biceps, appeared poised to make his return to the mound last weekend, but he was scratched from a potential start Sunday against the Tigers after he didn't feel healthy coming out of a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday. Roberts noted that until Ohtani throws another bullpen session, the Dodgers won't have a good feel for the next step in his pitching progression, with the skipper going as far as saying that using Ohtani exclusively as a designated hitter for the rest of the season is "an option." The Dodgers may soon consider giving Ohtani a day off from hitting as well. After Ohtani went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, Roberts said that he plans to meet with the training staff and Ohtani on Thursday as the Dodgers "really try to figure out where he's at physically," per Beth Harris of the Associated Press.