Manager Dave Roberts said after Friday's game that he does not expect Ohtani (knee/biceps) to play Saturday against the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

If Ohtani ends up sitting Saturday, it would mark the first time since he joined the Dodgers that he's missed three consecutive games. Prior to Friday's contest, Roberts said he was still "hopeful" Ohtani would avoid the injured list, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. "I wouldn't say confident, but hopeful," Roberts said. Ohtani is dealing with lingering knee and biceps issues, injuries which have kept him from pitching in a game since July 3.