Ohtani (biceps/knee) is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Nationals on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani has been working through lingering knee and biceps injuries and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as a result. The injuries have delayed his progress in his pitching program, and it's unclear whether he'll return to the mound before the end of the regular season. Alex Call will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bat seventh while Tommy Edman hits out of the leadoff spot Friday.