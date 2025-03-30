Ohtani went 0-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a stolen base in a 7-3 win against Detroit on Saturday.

Though he ended the game without a hit for the first time this season, Ohtani drew two walks and scored twice. The superstar slugger also got into the stolen base column for the first time on the campaign with a swipe of second base in the seventh inning. After becoming MLB's first 50-50 player last year, there's some expectation that Ohtani will be less active on the basepaths this season, but Saturday served as a reminder that he's still capable of making an impact in that category.