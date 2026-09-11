The Dodgers placed Ohtani (knee/neck) on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right biceps inflammation, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Ohtani attempted to play through nagging biceps, knee and neck injuries, but a stint on the IL was warranted after the superstar slugger suffered a setback earlier this week. Because of his placement on the 15-day IL as a two-way player, Ohtani will not be eligible to return to action for the Dodgers until Saturday, Sept. 26 against the Giants, the penultimate regular-season game of 2026. Top Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula had his contract selected from Double-A Tulsa ahead of Friday's game against the Marlins, and he figures to see the bulk of starts at DH for as long as Ohtani is on the shelf.