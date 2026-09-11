The Dodgers placed Ohtani (knee/neck) on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right biceps inflammation, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Ohtani attempted to play through nagging biceps, knee and neck injuries, but a stint on the IL was warranted after the superstar slugger suffered a setback earlier this week. Because of his placement on the 15-day IL as a two-way player, Ohtani will not be eligible to return to action for the Dodgers until Saturday, Sept. 26 against the Giants, the penultimate regular-season game of 2026. Top Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula had his contract selected from Double-A Tulsa ahead of Friday's game against the Marlins, and he figures to see the bulk of starts at DH for as long as Ohtani is on the shelf.

Add CBS Sports on Google