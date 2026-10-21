Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Wednesday that Ohtani will not require offseason surgery on his left knee or right biceps, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani dealt with nagging knee and biceps issues that kept him from pitching after July 3 and affected his offensive production in the second half (.245/.325/.447, eight home runs). However, the belief is Ohtani will heal with rest and be 100 percent by the time spring training rolls around. Friedman also noted Wednesday that he "fully expects" Ohtani to be a two-way player again in 2027.