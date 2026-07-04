Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Out of lineup Saturday, as expected

Ohtani (bicep) isn't starting Saturday versus San Diego.

Ohtani was removed from Friday's matchup after completing six frames as a pitcher and after taking an at-bat as the DH in the bottom of the sixth inning. The superstar slugger said he felt something in his right bicep but suggested that the issue is probably minor. Nonetheless, manager Dave Roberts indicated after Friday's contest that Ohtani wouldn't play Saturday as a precaution, and the two-way star is indeed out of the lineup. In his stead, Andy Pages is getting a day off his feet and serving as Los Angeles' DH. It remains to be seen if Ohtani will be back in the lineup Sunday.