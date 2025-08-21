Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies in the top of the eighth inning after he was hit in the leg by a comebacker earlier in the contest, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

While pitching, Ohtani was hit in the leg by a comebacker off the bat of Orlando Arcia in the bottom of the fourth. The training staff came out to check on Ohtani, but he stayed in the game to finish out the inning on the mound. Ohtani stayed in the dugout for an extended period of time prior to his plate appearance in the top of the fifth and was eventually pinch-hit for in the eighth with the Dodgers trailing 6-1 on the scoreboard. Manager Dave Roberts may provide an update after the game, but Ohtani should be viewed as day-to-day for now. Los Angeles wraps up the series with Colorado on Thursday afternoon.