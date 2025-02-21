Ohtani (shoulder/elbow) has thrown mostly out of a windup during his first two bullpen sessions this spring and plans to continue to do so during games this season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

When asked if he intends to use a windup during games this year, Ohtani responded, "That's my plan...With increasing the intensity, I do want to see how the body responds, how I respond to it. As of now, that's the plan." Using a windup is a shift from his previous norm, as the two-way star threw almost exclusively out of the stretch during his time on the mound with the Angels. A study published in 2024 concluded that there's no significant difference in velocity or injury risk for pro hurlers pitching out of the stretch versus out of a windup, so there may not be a tangible fantasy impact on Ohtani's decision to change his approach.